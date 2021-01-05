 

Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 07:30  |  85   |   |   

Press Release
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
 

  • Initiated two Phase 3 trials with NCX 470 in glaucoma and a Phase 2b trial with NCX 4251 in blepharitis in 2020
  • Partner Ocumension Therapeutics initiated a Phase 3 trial in China with ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis in December 2020
  • Top-line results for NCX 470 Mont Blanc Phase 3 trial and NCX 4251 Mississippi Phase 2b trial both currently due in Q4 2021
January 5, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today highlighted the strong progress in its development programs in 2020 and the key clinical milestones expected in 2021.

 

Michele Garufi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, stated “We have positioned ourselves as a major player among international ophthalmic R&D companies.  We achieved outstanding progress in 2020 with the start of four large clinical trials, covering our three major assets, despite the challenging environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Looking ahead, we expect significant milestones in 2021, above all the results from late-stage clinical trials with our lead assets NCX 470 and NCX 4251.  Furthermore, thanks to our unique advantage of having licensing revenue from two products commercialized in the U.S., and partnered in other markets, we anticipate steadily increasing revenue for many years to come to support our growth.”

Overview of Our Late-Stage Clinical Pipeline

      ·NCX 470, Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, is being evaluated in the Mont Blanc and Denali Phase 3 clinical trials for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  Top-line results are currently expected in Q4 2021 for Mont Blanc and in Q4 2022 for Denali.  Together Mont Blanc and Denali trials will support New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in the U.S. and China.
Seite 1 von 4
Nicox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021 Press ReleaseNicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021  Initiated two Phase 3 trials with NCX 470 in glaucoma and a Phase 2b trial with NCX 4251 in blepharitis in 2020Partner Ocumension Therapeutics …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Number of voting rights as of December 31, 2020
30.12.20
Nicox’s Partner Ocumension Therapeutics Initiates ZERVIATE Phase 3 Clinical Trial in China
22.12.20
Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia
15.12.20
Nicox Initiates Phase 2b Trial of NCX 4251, a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for Blepharitis
11.12.20
Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals to Investigate Naproxcinod as Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment