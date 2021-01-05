Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today highlighted the strong progress in its development programs in 2020 and the key clinical milestones expected in 2021.stated “We have positioned ourselves as a major player among international ophthalmic R&D companies. We achieved outstanding progress in 2020 with the start of four large clinical trials, covering our three major assets, despite the challenging environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, we expect significant milestones in 2021, above all the results from late-stage clinical trials with our lead assets NCX 470 and NCX 4251. Furthermore, thanks to our unique advantage of having licensing revenue from two products commercialized in the U.S., and partnered in other markets, we anticipate steadily increasing revenue for many years to come to support our growth.”Nicox’s lead clinical product candidate, a novel nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog, is being evaluated in theandfor the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.Top-line results are currently expected in Q4 2021 for Mont Blanc and in Q4 2022 for Denali. Together Mont Blanc and Denali trials will support New Drug Application (NDA) submissions in the U.S. and China.