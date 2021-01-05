 

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.01.2021, 07:30  |  72   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference
Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

05-Jan-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allschwil, Switzerland, January 5, 2021

Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) announced today that Gökhan Batur, Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event on Thursday, January 7 from 8:00AM Eastern Standard Time.

The panel is entitled "Separating the Wheat from the Chaff: Most Promising Novel Oncology Targets in Development". Investors can pre-register for the event here.

Polyphor is currently conducting the Phase III FORTRESS trial with balixafortide, a potent and selective CXCR4 antagonist, in patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Data on the key primary endpoint of FORTRESS, progression free survival (PFS) in the overall population, is planned for Q4 2021. An analysis of the objective response rate (ORR) in eligible patients in third and later lines of chemotherapy is planned for Q2 2021.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Polyphor Ltd.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@polyphor.com 		Mary-Ann Chang
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: +44 7483 284 853
mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
 

For Media:
Bernhard Schmid
LifeSci Advisors
+41 44 447 12 21
bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

About Polyphor
Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Polyphor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference Polyphor to take part in panel discussion on novel oncology targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event 05-Jan-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia sells windows business and strengthens remaining divisions
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit mit neuer innovativer Modulbauweise
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Teilverkauf von Trade Republic Bank GmbH Anteilen kann kurzfristig ...
Clever Tanken: Dezember markiert Abschied von günstigen Kraftstoffpreisen
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Eat Beyond Global Holdings mit starkem Kurssprung und neuer Nachricht zu einem seiner Portfolio ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Polyphor to Take Part in Panel Discussion on Novel Oncology Targets at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event
22.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem inhalierbaren Antibiotikum Murepavadin (deutsch)
22.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem inhalierbaren Antibiotikum Murepavadin
22.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives approval to start first-in-human clinical trial of inhaled antibiotic murepavadin
22.12.20
Polyphor Receives Approval to Start First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Inhaled Antibiotic Murepavadin
14.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor announces third positive Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation to continue Phase III balixafortide FORTRESS study without modifications
14.12.20
Polyphor Announces Third Positive Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Recommendation to Continue Phase III balixafortide FORTRESS Study Without Modifications
11.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von CARB-X einen zusätzlichen Förderbetrag von 2,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der laufenden Entwicklung einer neuen Klasse von Antibiotika, die auf multiresistente gramnegative Krankheitserreger abzielen (deutsch)
11.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält von CARB-X einen zusätzlichen Förderbetrag von 2,3 Mio. USD zur Unterstützung der laufenden Entwicklung einer neuen Klasse von Antibiotika, die auf multiresistente gramnegative Krankheitserreger abzielen
11.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor receives an additional USD 2.3 million award from CARB-X to support ongoing development of a new class of antibiotics targeting multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
7
Polyphor AG - neuer Wirkmechanismus gegen die Antibiotikaresistenz
24.01.20
4
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor ernennt Gökhan Batur zum Chief Executive Officer