 

First US patient implanted in the DREAM pivotal IDE study, with the Genio system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 07:39  |  69   |   |   

A picture containing clock, light, drawing Description automatically generated

PRESS RELEASE

First US patient implanted in the DREAM pivotal IDE study, with the Genio system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)
DREAM is a pivotal, Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, designed to support marketing authorization in the United States

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – 5th January 2021 – Nyxoah S.A. (EBR: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announces the successful implantation of the first US patient in the DREAM pivotal IDE study. The implantation took place at the Nose and Sinus Institute Boca Raton, Florida and was performed by Dr. Melyssa Hancock, Otolaryngology-Head & Neck surgeon.

The DREAM (Dual-sided Hypoglossal neRvE stimulAtion for the treatMent of Obstructive Sleep Apnea) study is a pivotal, Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial designed to support the marketing authorization of the Genio system in the United States.  This multicenter, prospective, open-label, observational study will enroll 134 patients, who will undergo the implantation procedure in up to 26 centers worldwide including sites in the United States, Germany, Belgium and Australia.

Dr. Melyssa Hancock, implanting surgeon from the Nose and Sinus Institute Boca Raton commented: “ We are very excited to be chosen as the first center in the United States to implant the Genio system in a patient for treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The teaming of the Nose and Sinus Institute of Boca Raton with the innovators at Nyxoah represents the collaboration of some of the most experienced surgeons in the United States today treating nose and airway issues with a team of brilliant international engineers. During this time of COVID-19 and virtual adaptation to everything we do, the fact that we were able to communicate in real-time during the procedure with other surgeons globally who have extensive experience with this device made it a truly extraordinary and successful endeavor.”

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, added: “I’m really proud of Nyxoah’s team reaching another key milestone despite all challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic and would like to congratulate Dr. Hancock and her team for implanting the first US patient with the  Genio system. Enabling US physicians to build their experience with the Genio system, combined with the existing expertise of other international surgeons participating in the DREAM study, is supporting Nyxoah’s timeline for the pivotal IDE study enrollment closing by the end of Q2 2021.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Milena Venkova, Corporate Communications Manager
milena.venkova@nyxoah.com
+32 490 11 93 57

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.
Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.
For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com.

Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.




 

1 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-Year Follow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071–1078.



 

 


Nyxoah Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First US patient implanted in the DREAM pivotal IDE study, with the Genio system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) PRESS RELEASE First US patient implanted in the DREAM pivotal IDE study, with the Genio system for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)DREAM is a pivotal, Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, designed to support …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe