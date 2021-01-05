 

SMCP - Appointment Patricia Huyghues Despointes

Press release - Paris, January 5, 2021

Patricia Huyghues Despointes appointed as Chief Financial Officer of SMCP

SMCP, parent company of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Huyghues Despointes as Group Chief Financial Officer, after more than 15 years within the LVMH Group. In this role, Patricia Huyghues Despointes joins the SMCP Executive Committee.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s CEO, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Patricia to the Group’s Executive Committee as Chief Financial Officer. Over the course of her extensive career, she has led the finance functions and teams, contributing to the success of many Fashion & Luxury Brands. Her excellent knowledge of our environment and her financial expertise are major assets that will contribute to our Group's success as we enter into a new chapter in our history."

Patricia Huyghues Despointes joins SMCP after more than 15 years within the LVMH Group. Patricia was CFO of Givenchy for more than four years, executing its strategy alongside the Management team, while leading the finance, IT, legal and audit teams. Prior to that, she led the Financial controlling team of the Fashion & Leather Goods division for over five years, consisting of fifteen Brands. Patricia first joined the LVMH's corporate finance team in 2004, participating in key projects in the fields of financing, taxation and acquisitions. Aged 44, Patricia is a graduate of HEC and Sciences Po Paris and holds the DESCF (diploma in accounting and financial studies).


                 

ABOUT SMCP


SMCP is a global player in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac. Present in 41 countries, SMCP is a fast-growing company which reached the milestone of €1bn in sales in 2018. The Group comprises a network of over 1,500 stores globally plus a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

