 

Kamux's Tampere Lielahti showroom will relocate and the selection of cars will expand

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, will relocate to larger premises in Lielahti in Tampere. At the same time, the selection of cars will expand and diversify.

"We want to serve people in Tampere region with a wider and more versatile selection. In larger premises, we are able to give our customers comprehensive service in all kinds of car and mobility needs. The store of about 200 cars located at Taninkatu 3 will open in the beginning of March. In accordance with our concept, the new store has a large yard suitable for car sales," says Tommi Iiskonmäki, Kamux's Country Manager, Finland.

"Car buying is not limited to the selection of an individual store of brick and mortar. Shopping through digital channels is easy, and thus the expanding selection serves all motorists everywhere in Finland," Iiskonmäki reminds.

New job opportunities in the region

Moving to a bigger store means also new job opportunities.

"We find hiring locally important. Our expansion creates new job opportunities in the cities where we operate. We'll start additional recruitments for Lielahti without delay. The right attitude is key, so previous experience in car sales is not essential," says Tommi Iiskonmäki.

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director, Kamux Finland, +358 40 5801 1498

www.kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

