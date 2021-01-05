 

Scatec launches new logo and profile and changes ticker to SCATC

Oslo, 5 January 2021: Scatec has today launched its new logo and profile. The transformation follows the company’s broadened growth strategy and the name change to Scatec from Scatec Solar.

“2020 was a monumental year for Scatec. During the crisis, we made the greatest expansion since our establishment, by broadening our strategy and acquiring SN Power. I am therefore pleased to start the new year by unveiling a profile and logo supporting our ambition to become a global large-scale player in solar, hydro, wind and storage solutions, and an integrator of high-value infrastructure solutions,” Says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

In October, Scatec announced the acquisition of major hydro power player SN Power from Norfund. At the same time, the company announced its intention to change name from Scatec Solar to Scatec to reflect a broader renewables company. The new name was adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 November 2020.

“Scatec is a strong name, while the new logo represents a broader direction and increased pace, with units combined to symbolise people and technologies working together. The colours represent renewal, and the profile in its entirety is clear, bold and visually striking, with clear connotations to renewable energy,” Carlsen continues.

The new logo and profile will be applied from 5 January 2021, with the accompanying website www.scatec.com. As of today, Scatec ASA also changes its ticker symbol at Oslo Børs from SSO to SCATC.

For further information, please contact:
 Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR,
tel: +47 950 38 64, ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com


About Scatec ASA:
 Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds and operates renewable power plants and integrates technologies. In 2021, the company will have a total of 1.9 GW in operation on four continents. In October 2020, Scatec announced the acquisition of SN Power, a leading hydropower developer and IPP. Closing of the transaction is expected during first half of 2021. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.


Disclaimer

