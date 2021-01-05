 

DGAP-News ViGeneron signs global collaboration agreement for ophthalmic gene therapy development

- Collaboration with Biogen to develop gene therapy for an undisclosed target to treat inherited eye disease, plus option for additional target

- The companies will use ViGeneron's proprietary vgAAV technology to efficiently transduce target cells via intravitreal injections

Munich, Germany, January 5th, 2021 -- ViGeneron GmbH, a gene therapy company, today announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Cambridge, Mass., USA) to develop and commercialize gene therapy products based on adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to treat inherited eye diseases. The companies will use ViGeneron's proprietary vgAAV, novel engineered AAV capsids, to efficiently transduce retinal cells via intravitreal injections.

"Gene therapy has become a clinical reality. At ViGeneron, we are dedicated to developing innovative gene therapies to treat diseases with high unmet medical need. This collaboration exemplifies our strategy to develop in-house programs for selected retinal targets, while maximizing our proprietary technology platforms with additional collaboration programs for other targets in ophthalmology and further indications," said Dr. Caroline Man Xu, Co-founder and CEO of ViGeneron. "ViGeneron's recognized expertise in retinal gene therapy together with Biogen's leading research, drug development and commercialization experience is a powerful combination that we believe will allow us to deliver more novel gene therapies to patients in need."

Within the collaboration, ViGeneron will optimize and validate in vitro therapeutic candidates for an undisclosed target to treat inherited eye disease. Biogen has the right to add an additional reserved target within two years after the effective date. The companies will work together on the in vivo proof of concept (POC). Biogen will be responsible for all further development and commercialization of the selected therapeutic candidates.

ViGeneron will receive from Biogen an upfront payment and R&D funding for the mutually agreed workplan. In addition, ViGeneron will be eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net commercial sales of products arising from the collaboration.

About ViGeneron

ViGeneron is dedicated to developing innovative gene therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need, as well as partnering with leading biopharmaceutical players in other disease areas. The company's pipeline is built on two proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platforms. The first, vgAAV gene therapy vector platform, allows superior transduction efficiency and intravitreal, a less invasive treatment administration. The second, REVeRT vector platform, targets diseases caused by mutations in large genes. Privately-owned ViGeneron was founded in 2017 by a seasoned team with in-depth experience in AAV vector technology and clinical ophthalmic gene therapy programs and is located in Munich, Germany. For further information, please visit www.vigeneron.com.

ViGeneron Contact
ViGeneron GmbH
Dr. Caroline Man Xu
Co-Founder and CEO
info@vigeneron.com 		ViGeneron Media and Investor Contact
MC Services AG
Shaun Brown / Julia von Hummel
phone: +49 (0)89 21022880
vigeneron@mc-services.eu

