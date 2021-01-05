 

Novacyt S.A.  Executive Management and Proposed Board Changes

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT) ("Novacyt" or the "Company" or the "Group"), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that James McCarthy has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), whilst Anthony Dyer has taken on a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO). Both appointments are with immediate effect.

Mr McCarthy will become a Board Director of the Company, subject to shareholder approval, at the AGM. Anthony Dyer will remain a Board Director until James McCarthy is elected to the Board.

James has held a number of senior positions in major listed and private equity-backed businesses. Most recently he was CFO of Flint Group, a $2.5bn revenue, PE backed business with 7,900 staff and 180 sites across 40 countries. Previously, he was CFO of Brambles Plc’s EMEA CHEP business before being promoted to President of CHEP’s European team. Brambles Plc is an Australian-based, ASX listed business with a market capitalisation of AU$16bn. James trained as an accountant with Dairygold, receiving his ACCA qualification in 1988, before going on to work for a range of businesses including Unilever and ICI Plc.

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:
 "On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome James to the role of CFO. He joins Novacyt having held senior finance positions at a number of large blue-chip manufacturing organisations. His considerable financial, commercial and Board experience will be invaluable as Novacyt embarks on its next stage of growth.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Anthony personally for the key role he has played in helping transform Novacyt into a leading diagnostics developer and manufacturer. His new, important role reflects the Company’s growth strategy, which includes selective potential M&A to supplement organic growth initiatives. I look forward to working with Anthony and James as part of an expanded executive team.”

The information required by Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of James Martin McCarthy (age 54) is as follows:

Current directorships

 

Past directorships held within last five years

Energy Transition Forum Limited

 

CHEP Israel Limited

Focus4Value Limited

 

Xeikon NV.

 

 

XBC BV

Mr McCarthy holds 10,000 ordinary shares in the Company. There are no other disclosures required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

About Novacyt Group
The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

