PureTech Announces the Appointment of George Farmer, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer

PureTech Health plc (LSE: PRTC, NASDAQ: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that George Farmer, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome George to the senior leadership team as we are poised to build on the momentum of the past year,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PureTech. “This is an important moment for PureTech, as we recently initiated three clinical trials based on programs from our Wholly Owned Pipeline and expanded our presence with the NASDAQ Global Market listing. We believe that George’s depth of experience will be very helpful as we share the PureTech story with a broader community of investors.”

As a key member of PureTech’s senior leadership team, Dr. Farmer will be responsible for all aspects of the Company’s finances, including capital markets strategy and execution, strategic and financial planning, and financial reporting.

Dr. Farmer joins PureTech from BMO Capital Markets where he completed a 15-year career as a senior biotechnology equity analyst providing in-depth sector research for institutional investor clients. Prior to this role, Dr. Farmer served as Chief Executive Officer of Cortice Biosciences, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the clinical development of therapies for brain malignancies and neurodegenerative diseases. He also served as Vice President of Corporate Development at Synta Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded company developing cancer therapeutics. Dr. Farmer was a postdoctoral fellow at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and University of California San Francisco after receiving his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Columbia University and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.