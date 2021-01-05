Valorem Acquires Wing Shear Property in Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. ("VALU" or the "Company") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 17, 2020, it has entered into and closed a definitive mineral property option agreement dated January 4, 2021 (the “Option Agreement”) with WBN Prospecting Group, an arm’s length party (the “Optionor”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Wing Shear property (the “Property”) located in central Newfoundland, Canada.



The terms of the Option Agreement call for cash payments of $45,000 within five days of signing the agreement, $3,000,000 work commitments over 3 years, reimbursement of $13,130 in staking fees and the issuance of 4.5 million shares of the Company over a period of one year, plus a 10% finder’s fee payable in cash and shares. The Property is subject to a 2% royalty (NSR) with an option to buy back 1.5% for $1 million.