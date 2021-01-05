 

Mammazentrum Hamburg selects DigniCap Delta for upgraded scalp cooling therapy

STOCKLHOM, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana AB announces that the highly recognized Mammazentrum Hamburg is upgrading their existing scalp cooling program to the next generation DigniCap Delta System. In January eight DigniCap Delta units will be added to the breast cancer center with the support of the non-profit foundation Stiftung Mammazentrum Hamburg.

Mammazentrum Hamburg has selected DigniCap Delta based on improved patient outcomes, ease of use for clinical staff, and the hygienic benefits presented by the single-patient cap system especially in light of COVID-19 protocols.

The Mammazentrum Hamburg located at the Jerusalem Hospital has offered DigniCap to patients since 2012, providing a clinically-proven means to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy and a significant improvement in quality of life during cancer treatment.  More than 600 breast cancer patients receive chemotherapy at Mammazentrum annually.

"Patients from around the world come to Mammazentrum for cutting-edge cancer care. DigniCap is an important part of our integrative approach, helping to preserve a patient's privacy and self-esteem during a very difficult time," said Prof. Dr. Christian Schem, Partner and Associate Director of Mammazentrum Hamburg.

"Mammazentrum is a recognized leader in cancer care and has been a valued Dignitana customer for many years. We are excited to enhance their scalp cooling program with our latest technology. Clinicians in Europe and around the world are seeing first-hand the advantages offered by DigniCap Delta, and the successful outcomes at Mammazentrum are a prime example of this," said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO.

The Jerusalem Hospital in Hamburg was founded in 1913 and is now one of the largest interdisciplinary breast centers in Germany. Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital is one of Germany's most renowned contact points for breast cancer patients, bringing together the skills of renowned scientists under one roof. Quality assurance and active quality management are top priorities at Mammazentrum along with exemplary patient care. In 2012 Mammazentrum Hamburg at the Jerusalem Hospital was the first institution in Hamburg to be awarded with the "European Cancer Care Certificate." 

