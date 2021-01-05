AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year

In December 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 141 771 passengers, which is an 81.9% decrease compared to December 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 26 379 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 49.3% to 42 059 units in the same comparison.

In the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 462 859 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.6% to 81 861 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.8% to 134 196 units in the same comparison.