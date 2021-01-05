AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
In December 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 141 771 passengers, which is an 81.9% decrease compared to December 2019. The number of cargo units increased by 0.6% to 26 379 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 49.3% to 42 059 units in the same comparison.
In the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year (October – December) AS Tallink Grupp transported 462 859 passengers, which is a 79.7% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 12.6% to 81 861 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 44.8% to 134 196 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the financial year were the following:
|December 2020
|
December
2019
|Change
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|Change
|Passengers
|141 771
|781 684
|-81.9%
|462 859
|2 280 805
|-79.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|30 239
|222 011
|-86.4%
|112 481
|675 650
|-83.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|107 591
|412 209
|-73.9%
|338 057
|1 199 939
|-71.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 170
|84 200
|-96.2%
|10 305
|224 083
|-95.4%
|Latvia - Sweden
|771
|63 264
|-98.8%
|2 016
|181 133
|-98.9%
|Cargo Units
|26 379
|26 232
|0.6%
|81 861
|93 645
|-12.6%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 684
|5 533
|-15.3%
|14 672
|19 941
|-26.4%
|Estonia - Finland
|18 463
|16 558
|11.5%
|55 775
|58 423
|-4.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3 084
|2 906
|6.1%
|10 675
|11 158
|-4.3%
|Latvia - Sweden
|148
|1 235
|-88.0%
|739
|4 123
|-82.1%
|Passenger Vehicles
|42 059
|82 937
|-49.3%
|134 196
|243 025
|-44.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|4 780
|10 456
|-54.3%
|15 739
|27 919
|-43.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|36 787
|63 104
|-41.7%
|117 102
|188 834
|-38.0%
|Estonia - Sweden
|252
|4 575
|-94.5%
|763
|12 149
|-93.7%
|Latvia - Sweden
|240
|4 802
|-95.0%
|592
|14 123
|-95.8%
0 Kommentare