 

Exciting Year Ahead, as Nouveau Monde Begins Production of Carbon-Neutral Battery Materials for the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 09:00  |  99   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is starting 2021 with momentum after a remarkably productive fall season. The Company expects to obtain governmental authorization for its Matawinie graphite project early in Q1, enabling the construction of its commercial facilities, and to complete the construction and commissioning of its proprietary phase 1 purification facility for mid-2021 in Bécancour, Québec.

2021 Goals: Executing the Business Plan

Nouveau Monde’s mission is clear: producing the greenest advanced graphite materials with a carbon-neutral footprint for a sustainable world. The Company is the most advanced fully integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World, becoming the largest and most sustainable graphite operator to serve the energy revolution.

The Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.

In 2021, Nouveau Monde will advance its mining and battery material transformation projects to the start of commercial activities by 2023. As such, the Company’s goals for 2021 include:

  • continued safe operation of production facilities according to the highest health, safety and environmental standards;
  • receipt of the Québec government decree during Q1 to enable the construction of the Matawinie project's commercial facilities in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec;
  • in H1, the construction and commissioning of the phase 1 purification facility in Bécancour, Québec, to produce advanced material for lithium-ion batteries;
  • secure the best long-term strategic partnerships and/or long-term supply agreements from the multiple ongoing discussions and qualification processes with battery makers and OEMs;
  • development of innovative emissions compensation projects in partnership with local communities, in order to demonstrate the Company’s well-considered and credible commitment to carbon-neutrality since inception and indeed, for the duration of Nouveau Monde’s activities;
  • continuation of employee training and business opportunity promotion programs targeting the Upper Matawinie and Atikamekw communities; and
  • maintain and nurture the Company’s relationship with the Upper Matawinie communities, namely Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Saint-Zénon and the Atikamekw First Nation, as well as the Bécancour region to demonstrate with clear actions, that Nouveau Monde’s presence is a vector of sustainable socio-economic developments. 

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde stated: “The Nouveau Monde team is proud to have worked relentlessly with a clear vision, since the discovery of our Matawinie deposit in 2015. After five years of effort, our team is excited to have produced a construction-ready project of world-class quality and scale. Developing a large-scale mining and value-added project like Matawinie takes tireless effort by a multi-faceted and highly skilled team. In addition, it can only happen if you have long term supportive investors and stakeholders – including local communities and a supportive Government. At Nouveau Monde, we are fortunate to have assembled this winning combination.” Mr. Desaulniers continued: “This year will be an exciting year, as we produce our first anode materials and further the execution of our business strategy, which is set to build a company which is one of the world’s largest high quality anode material producers. Our entire team understands the tasks at hand in order to deliver these thousands of tonnes of advanced material to our customers to enable the energy revolution for the good of the environment and the benefit of our economy.”

Seite 1 von 2
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exciting Year Ahead, as Nouveau Monde Begins Production of Carbon-Neutral Battery Materials for the Electric Vehicle and Renewable Energy Industries MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is starting 2021 with momentum after a remarkably productive fall season. The Company expects to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: EXCITING YEAR AHEAD, AS NOUVEAU MONDE BEGINS PRODUCTION OF CARBON-NEUTRAL BATTERY MATERIALS FOR THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES
31.12.20
Nouveau Monde Announces the Issuance of Common Shares in Settlement of Interests Owed to a Bondholder
18.12.20
DGAP-News: 2020 JAHRESRÜCKBLICK: Nouveau Monde erreicht bedeutende Meilensteine (deutsch)
18.12.20
DGAP-News: 2020 JAHRESRÜCKBLICK: Nouveau Monde erreicht bedeutende Meilensteine
17.12.20
DGAP-News: 2020 YEAR IN REVIEW: NOUVEAU MONDE ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES
17.12.20
Nouveau Monde Graphite: 2020 Year in Review
16.12.20
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces Special Distribution for the year 2020
11.12.20
Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces December 2020 Quarterly Distribution

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
14
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV