 

Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Angell, one of the world's lightest electric bikes,
has appointed PURPLE's London office to handle all communications in the UK and
Europe. PURPLE will oversee launches, influencers, events and partnerships
throughout these markets. The first bike designed by French designer Ora Ito,
Angell combines powerful smart-tech with futuristic design.

Founded in 2018 by Marc Simoncini, former founder of meetic, and Jules Trecco,
Angell is rooted in a desire to reimagine everyday cycling to preserve our
cities for the future. Designed to enhance the eco-responsibility and safety of
our urban environments, the ultra-light Angell Bikes pack power with innovative,
user-driven technology that curates an unparalleled cycling experience bespoke
to each cyclist.

Weighing less than 16kg with a distinctive ultra-sleek, streamlined frame,
Angell Bikes are built with the city-dweller's needs in mind. Rechargeable in
just two hours, smart in-built technology protects riders with a vibrating
cockpit and the ability to send a fall alert via text to a chosen contact.
High-security features render Angell Bikes 'theft-proof' and low maintenance, as
automatic lockup, geolocation and motion detectors, and a visual alarm system
means the e-bike takes care of itself. The highly intuitive bicycle boasts
speeds of 25km/h, an autonomy of 70km and three riding modes - free ride,
navigation and sport - seamlessly activated at the touch of a button.

Committed to global efforts to build sustainable cities, Angell is designed for
future living without compromising mobility. The brand's recently launched
Angell Lab commits a portion of its turnover and mentoring support to projects
dedicated to enhancing cities and the lives of its residents. In response to
social distancing policies implemented throughout Europe earlier this year,
Angell Lab issued a call out for innovative initiatives that would improve
cycling around Paris and garnered over 100 applications.

Angell Bikes retail at 2860EUR or 79.50EUR in monthly installments (Euro)

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Frame: Painted Aluminium

Fork: Painted Carbon

Weight: 15.9 Kg

Wheels: 28"| Alloy Rims | Stainless Steel Spokes

Tyres: Michelin Protek 700x35c / 29x1.40 Rigid Reflecto Antipuncture Sidewalls

Brakes: Tektro Hdr 310 Disc Brakes

Cockpit: Custom-designed Aluminium Cockpit With Touchscreen, Front Headlamp,
Turn Signals, Vibrating Navigation Aid And Control Switches

Chain: 9v Kmc X9 Silver Chain, 114 Links

Sprockets: Front Aluminium 42 Teeth, Rear Steel 16 Teeth

Saddle: Velo Custom-made

User Height: 1.65-1.95 Metres

Maximum Speed: 25 Kph (15.5 Mph) Range: Up To 70 Km (Approx. 43 Miles)

Engine Power: 250w Engine In The Rear Wheel Hub | 4 Power Assist Settings

Battery: 36v, 4a | 2 Hours For A Full Charge

Security: Automatic Battery And Cockpit Locking | Automatic User Recognition |
Manual Unlocking With Pin | Antitheft Tracking Via Gsm And Bluetooth

Angell App: Compatible with iOS and Android

Application: Ios Et Android Compatible | Configurable User Settings | Alarm
Settings | Saves Addresses | Navigation | Pollution Index | Saves Navigation
History | Locking/Unlocking Key


http://www.angell.bike/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361025/PURPLE_Angell_Bike_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361027/PURPLE_Angell_Bike_2.jpg

angellbike@purplepr.com
tel no. +44 (0) 207 434 7069

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126789/4804477
OTS: Purple


