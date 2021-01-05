Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Angell, one of the world's lightest electric bikes,

has appointed PURPLE's London office to handle all communications in the UK and

Europe. PURPLE will oversee launches, influencers, events and partnerships

throughout these markets. The first bike designed by French designer Ora Ito,

Angell combines powerful smart-tech with futuristic design.



Founded in 2018 by Marc Simoncini, former founder of meetic, and Jules Trecco,

Angell is rooted in a desire to reimagine everyday cycling to preserve our

cities for the future. Designed to enhance the eco-responsibility and safety of

our urban environments, the ultra-light Angell Bikes pack power with innovative,

user-driven technology that curates an unparalleled cycling experience bespoke

to each cyclist.







Angell Bikes are built with the city-dweller's needs in mind. Rechargeable in

just two hours, smart in-built technology protects riders with a vibrating

cockpit and the ability to send a fall alert via text to a chosen contact.

High-security features render Angell Bikes 'theft-proof' and low maintenance, as

automatic lockup, geolocation and motion detectors, and a visual alarm system

means the e-bike takes care of itself. The highly intuitive bicycle boasts

speeds of 25km/h, an autonomy of 70km and three riding modes - free ride,

navigation and sport - seamlessly activated at the touch of a button.



Committed to global efforts to build sustainable cities, Angell is designed for

future living without compromising mobility. The brand's recently launched

Angell Lab commits a portion of its turnover and mentoring support to projects

dedicated to enhancing cities and the lives of its residents. In response to

social distancing policies implemented throughout Europe earlier this year,

Angell Lab issued a call out for innovative initiatives that would improve

cycling around Paris and garnered over 100 applications.



Angell Bikes retail at 2860EUR or 79.50EUR in monthly installments (Euro)



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:



Frame: Painted



Fork: Painted Carbon



Weight: 15.9 Kg



Wheels: 28"| Alloy Rims | Stainless Steel Spokes



Tyres: Michelin Protek 700x35c / 29x1.40 Rigid Reflecto Antipuncture Sidewalls



Brakes: Tektro Hdr 310 Disc Brakes



Cockpit: Custom-designed Aluminium Cockpit With Touchscreen, Front Headlamp,

Turn Signals, Vibrating Navigation Aid And Control Switches



Chain: 9v Kmc X9 Silver Chain, 114 Links



Sprockets: Front Aluminium 42 Teeth, Rear Steel 16 Teeth



Saddle: Velo Custom-made



User Height: 1.65-1.95 Metres



Maximum Speed: 25 Kph (15.5 Mph) Range: Up To 70 Km (Approx. 43 Miles)



Engine Power: 250w Engine In The Rear Wheel Hub | 4 Power Assist Settings



Battery: 36v, 4a | 2 Hours For A Full Charge



Security: Automatic Battery And Cockpit Locking | Automatic User Recognition |

Manual Unlocking With Pin | Antitheft Tracking Via Gsm And Bluetooth



Angell App: Compatible with iOS and Android



Application: Ios Et Android Compatible | Configurable User Settings | Alarm

Settings | Saves Addresses | Navigation | Pollution Index | Saves Navigation

History | Locking/Unlocking Key





http://www.angell.bike/



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361025/PURPLE_Angell_Bike_1.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361027/PURPLE_Angell_Bike_2.jpg



