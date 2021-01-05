DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EXCITING YEAR AHEAD, AS NOUVEAU MONDE BEGINS PRODUCTION OF CARBON-NEUTRAL BATTERY MATERIALS FOR THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY INDUSTRIES



05.01.2021 / 09:00







MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC, January 5, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is starting 2021 with momentum after a remarkably productive fall season. The Company expects to obtain governmental authorization for its Matawinie graphite project early in Q1, enabling the construction of its commercial facilities, and to complete the construction and commissioning of its proprietary phase 1 purification facility for mid-2021 in Bécancour, Québec.

2021 Goals: Executing the Business Plan

Nouveau Monde's mission is clear: producing the greenest advanced graphite materials with a carbon-neutral footprint for a sustainable world. The Company is the most advanced fully integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World, becoming the largest and most sustainable graphite operator to serve the energy revolution.

The Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.

In 2021, Nouveau Monde will advance its mining and battery material transformation projects to the start of commercial activities by 2023. As such, the Company's goals for 2021 include:

- continued safe operation of production facilities according to the highest health, safety and environmental standards;

- receipt of the Québec government decree during Q1 to enable the construction of the Matawinie project's commercial facilities in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec;

- in H1, the construction and commissioning of the phase 1 purification facility in Bécancour, Québec, to produce advanced material for lithium-ion batteries;

- secure the best long-term strategic partnerships and/or long-term supply agreements from the multiple ongoing discussions and qualification processes with battery makers and OEMs;