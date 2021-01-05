Atriva Therapeutics obtains approval from German authorities for Phase II trial in COVID-19 patients, led by Charité Clinic in Berlin

RESPIRE is a placebo-controlled, international, multi-center trial treating hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19

- RESPIRE is a placebo-controlled, international, multi-center trial treating hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19

- The Phase II clinical trial will evaluate efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of ATR-002, an orally available small molecule with a beneficial dual antiviral and immunomodulatory effect

- Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and further German and international clinical trial sites to start enrollment of 220 patients

Tübingen and Frankfurt (Germany), January 5th, 2021 - Atriva Therapeutics GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of host-targeting antiviral therapies, announced today approval from the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte, BfArM) to initiate a pivotal Phase II clinical study with ATR-002 to treat hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.

RESPIRE[1] is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multi-center Phase II clinical trial in 220 adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, requiring hospitalization, but not requiring ICU admission or ventilator support at the time of screening or randomization. On top of standard of care, half the patients will receive ATR-002 900 mg, administered as tablets once daily on day 1, followed by ATR-002 600 mg once daily on days 2 to 6. Patients in the control group will receive placebo in a matching scheme, on top of standard of care.