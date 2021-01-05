 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
The initial notification has been wrongly published in a summarized form.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.4000 EUR 3880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.4000 EUR 3880.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-30; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.progress-werk.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64178  05.01.2021 



