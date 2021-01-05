DGAP-DD Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 05.01.2021, 09:30 | 31 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
|Industriestraße 8
|77704 Oberkirch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.progress-werk.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
64177 05.01.2021
Progress-Werk Oberkirch Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: PWO - GANZ frische NEWS !
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0