Havila Shipping ASA Deputy CEO leaves the company
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.01.2021, 09:58 | 65 | 0 |
Havila Shipping Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
The Deputy CEO Olav Haug Vikebakk will resign during the first quarter to take up another senior position in the region.
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706'
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0