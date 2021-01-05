Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Havila Shipping ASA Deputy CEO leaves the company The Deputy CEO Olav Haug Vikebakk will resign during the first quarter to take up another senior position in the region. Contacts: CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722 CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706' This information is subject to the …



