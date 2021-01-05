 

Spectrum.Life and Lloyd & Whyte join forces to provide mental health and wellbeing support to over one million people

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum.Life, a leading corporate health and wellbeing provider, has secured a contract to provide enhanced mental health and wellbeing supports to members of professional associations represented by Lloyd & Whyte, the financial planning specialist and insurance provider; part of the Ecclesiastical Insurance Group. As part of the contract, Spectrum.Life will provide support to professional associations across the UK, as well as Lloyd & Whyte clients and staff members.

The company has developed a bespoke digital wellbeing platform for Lloyd & Whyte and supported the creation of a new wellbeing brand. The 'Wellbeing Matters' platform contains over 200 hours of tailored health and wellbeing content created by clinical experts, on key aspects of health ,wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness.

The online platform will be available to all Lloyd & Whyte clients including members of the British Medical Association, British Veterinary Association, British Dental Association, National Association of Head Teachers, Association of Optometrists amongst many more.  

Users will have access to a marketplace of services that can be purchased at a company, membership body or individual level ranging from Employee and Member Assistance Programmes, to Digital Gym or Wellbeing Events, to Cash Plans, or Private Medical Insurance. The online platform will provide support to individuals working in professions that have faced additional stress, longer working hours and heavy workloads due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Stephen Costello, CEO of Spectrum.Life said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be providing mental health and wellbeing support to Lloyd & Whyte customers and their association clients. Employees and business owners across the healthcare industry and related professions have worked tirelessy during the pandemic to ensure safe and continued access to care for their patients. The past year has been extremely disruptive and stressful, and we encourage employees and customers of Lloyd & Whyte to review their mental health with the new 'Wellbeing Matters' online platform."

Robert Lynch, Managing Director of Wellbeing Matters at Lloyd & Whyte said: "Lloyd & Whyte is delighted to announce our new bespoke Health & Wellbeing platform in partnership with Spectrum.Life. The platform is free to existing clients and gives access to videos, blogs and articles relating to a wide range of health and wellbeing topics. The new platform will enable us to deliver immediate access to wellbeing support to our clients and provides a solution that integrates multiple partners in to one easy to use journey for our existing and future clients. This is just stage one of an ongoing project with the team at Spectrum.Life" 

 

 

 



