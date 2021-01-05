Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia. By leveraging its industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and other capabilities to help Tiger Brokers improve user engagement and expand its use base.



Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm specialized in serving global investors. Currently Tiger Brokers provide stock trading brokerage services, its core business, to individual and institutional investors in major global stock markets such as the U.S. market, UK market, Hong Kong market and A-share markets through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. In addition, Tiger Brokers has transformed from a pure retail brokerage firm initially to a full-service online brokerage firm covering brokerage, investment banking, ESOP, and wealth management. It holds 29 types of securities licenses or qualifications worldwide, and has expanded its businesses into Singapore, New Zealand, the U.S. and other countries. Tiger Brokers doubled its revenues for three consecutive quarters this year, the fastest growth rate among the U.S. and Hong Kong stock brokers. As of the end of October this year, the number of client accounts on Tiger Brokers’ platforms exceeded 1 million.

Leveraging its industry-leading advantages and full trust gained from customers, Aurora Mobile will use AI-empowered, stable, efficient, safe and intelligent push notification services and machine learning-based data processing and analysis capabilities to help Tiger Brokers gain comprehensive insights on its user needs, provide targeted and matched personalized experience to cater to user’s interest, and improve user stickiness and engagement, as a result, to conduct dynamic smart operations. This cooperation confirms the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading online brokerage platforms.