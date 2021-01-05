 

Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 10:00  |  37   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as “Tiger Brokers” in Asia. By leveraging its industry-leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities, Aurora Mobile will provide push notification services and other capabilities to help Tiger Brokers improve user engagement and expand its use base. 

Established in 2014, Tiger Brokers is a leading online brokerage firm specialized in serving global investors. Currently Tiger Brokers provide stock trading brokerage services, its core business, to individual and institutional investors in major global stock markets such as the U.S. market, UK market, Hong Kong market and A-share markets through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. In addition, Tiger Brokers has transformed from a pure retail brokerage firm initially to a full-service online brokerage firm covering brokerage, investment banking, ESOP, and wealth management. It holds 29 types of securities licenses or qualifications worldwide, and has expanded its businesses into Singapore, New Zealand, the U.S. and other countries. Tiger Brokers doubled its revenues for three consecutive quarters this year, the fastest growth rate among the U.S. and Hong Kong stock brokers. As of the end of October this year, the number of client accounts on Tiger Brokers’ platforms exceeded 1 million.

Leveraging its industry-leading advantages and full trust gained from customers, Aurora Mobile will use AI-empowered, stable, efficient, safe and intelligent push notification services and machine learning-based data processing and analysis capabilities to help Tiger Brokers gain comprehensive insights on its user needs, provide targeted and matched personalized experience to cater to user’s interest, and improve user stickiness and engagement, as a result, to conduct dynamic smart operations. This cooperation confirms the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading online brokerage platforms.

Seite 1 von 3


Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Online Brokerage Firm, Tiger Brokers, to Unlock Smart Operations SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with UP …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with New Energy Vehicle provider Dongfeng Motor to Strengthen AI-based Smart Mobility Services
28.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters Into Partnership With Nice Tuan to Further Drive User Growth
24.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Taikang Life Insurance to Strengthen Smart Insurance Solutions with AI Technologies
22.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with a Global Leading New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer to Deliver an Enhanced Intelligent Driving Experience
18.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Haier Technology to Enhance Smart Life Products and Services
16.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading New Energy Vehicle Provider WM Motor to Improve User Experience with AI Technologies
11.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Jiangsu Telecom to Promote Intelligent Operations
10.12.20
Aurora Mobile Launches JG Unification Messages System to Integrate Multiple Messaging Channels into One Platform
07.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users