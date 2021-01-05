Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 December to 25 December 2020
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 December to 25 December 2020
|
Name of the issuer
identifier code
(number of shares)
price of daily
acquisition
7000
93,4853
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/22/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,4220
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/23/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,6006
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/24/2020
FR0010313833
6785
94,7697
TOTAL
27 785
94,3159
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005421/en/
