 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 December to 25 December 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 December to 25 December 2020

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code Total daily volume
(number of shares) Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/21/2020 FR0010313833

7000

93,4853

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/22/2020

FR0010313833

7000

94,4220

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/23/2020

FR0010313833

7000

94,6006

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/24/2020

FR0010313833

6785

94,7697

XPAR  

TOTAL

27 785

94,3159

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

