Future Cobalt Free Battery - CEO Martin Kepman Market Analysis for Electric Cars - Manganese X Energy Corp

We are living in extraordinary and exciting times. Technological innovations are blasting over the roof and the acceptance of them could never be merrier. The millennials and gen Zs can be touted as a major factor behind the movement, every industry can be seen transforming its traditional processes. Integration towards an advanced and modern technology has been less than seamless. It has meant enduring the pain of research, trial and error while continuing the hard work of developing new hardware and software, then testing and working towards merging the technology into the manufacturing line.



The transportation and automobile industry is no different. The world is witnessing revolutionary changes in its ecosystem in just a few decades. Today, corporate leaders are paving the way towards yet another radical innovation with the advancement and development of electrical vehicles EV’s. There are a lot of conversations and a tremendous amount of activity surrounding companies like Tesla; ”in 2017, Elon Musk said that Tesla would eventually build 10-20 Gigafactories around the world.” Currently three factories have been built in Nevada, New york, and Shanghai. Also, “GM has announced a new joint-venture with LG Chem to build their own battery gigafactory, which will have 30 GWh of annual capacity, in Ohio.” Volkswagen, “one of the world’s biggest carmakers is calling time on producing internal combustion vehicles at one of its biggest factories in Germany. From now on, that factory will only produce electric cars.” Three world leading car manufacturers are taking huge steps in order to establish electric vehicles as the future choice of motorized transportation.

Moreover, if experts are to be believed, widespread adoption will soon become inevitable, turning this new motorized transportation era into a reality. The battery will be the major component for all future and modern advancements and also the major reason holding back the acceptance of the industry's vision of a future clean, reliable and safe mode of electric motorized transportation. The blended Nickel Cobalt Manganese Lithium-ion battery is the current and most popular supported choice. Let’s understand the limitations of the current technology choice, why it’s not necessarily the best and what actions are being taken to come up with a better alternative and improved solution.