Polygon strengthens its market position with the acquisition of SMD Sanierungs-Management (SMD) in Germany

"We are welcoming another member to our growing family. The acquisition of SMD is another step on our acquisition agenda and will strengthen our clear number one market position in Germany and Europe," says Axel Gränitz President & CEO of Polygon Group.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYGONVATRO has acquired SMD in Siegen, Germany. The acquisition will add 75 employees and a turnover of about 8 MEUR. SMD is a full range property damage restoration company.

"SMD has made a name for itself as a high-performance company and.in the future we will be able to use existing SMD infrastructure to offer our customers an even better service. We are thus expanding our leading position in the field of fire and water damage restoration even further," says Andreas Weber, CEO at POLYGONVATRO.

In addition to RecoSan GmbH from Kamp-Lintfort, SMD is the second acquisition of POLYGONVATRO within a very short time. With SMD, POLYGONVATRO is increasing its presence in the Siegen-Wittgenstein district and the other neighboring districts not far from its own headquarters in Olpe.

"We're looking forward to this cooperation. Joining forces will enable us to develop further in our region and, with POLYGONVATRO, we can rely on a strong partner," affirm Georg and Christian Stiegler, managing directors of SMD.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner

Chief Financial Officer

martin.hamner@polygongroup.com

+46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-strengthens-its-market-position-with-the-acquisition-of-smd-sanierungs-management--smd--in-g,c3264284

The following files are available for download: