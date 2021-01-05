Copperstone Resources publishes prospectus

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND SINGAPORE HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE ILLEGAL OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB (PUBL). PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION “IMPORTANT INFORMATION” BELOW.

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) publishes today a prospectus in connection with the rights issue that the Company carries out with subscription period 11 January up to and including 25 January 2021. The board of directors announced on 20 November 2020 to carry out of a new issue of shares with preferential rights for Copperstone’s shareholders amounting to approximately MSEK 160 before deductions for transaction costs (the “Rights Issue”). Furthermore, the Company may resolve upon a so-called over-allotment issue amounting to approximately MSEK 10.3.



For complete information on the Rights Issue, refer to the prospectus that has been prepared by Copperstone as well as approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as of today. The prospectus is available on Copperstone’s website (www.copperstone.se) and Arctic Securities’ website (www.arctic.com/secse). Directly registered shareholders will be sent information folder and pre-printed issue reports. Nominee registered shareholders will be sent an information folder.