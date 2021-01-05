 

Pharmagreen Biotech Aims to Update Its Shareholders on Company Focus on CBD Hemp Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 12:00  |  70   |   |   

CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: PHBI), a company specializing in the development of high quality tissue cultured starter plantlets, CBD oils, formulations and isolates from hemp plants announced today that we are changing our emphasis to targeting hemp and the CBD industry.

“After taking much time to carefully analyze our strategic options, we have decided that immediate business development in the hemp industry provides for much greater opportunities for Pharmagreen including our ability to operate within federal regulations without the restrictions currently imposed on the marijuana industry,” said Pharmagreen Biotech CEO Peter Wojcik. He went on to say, “Our plan in 2021 and going forward is to build out infrastructure within the US that will generate revenues working with hemp plants and CBD oils, formulations and isolate production.”

The company will provide additional details at a later date of its business plan to fund and roll out its hemp operations. The strict focus on the hemp industry only at this time, will allow the company to do interstate commerce with the entire US, as well as to do business with major banks. The company’s executive team with its extensive hemp industry knowledge has developed working relationships with hemp farmers and other operatives within the hemp industry in the US. The company believes in its business model to provide starter plantlets to farmers and offer a buyback program for their biomass to extract CBD and other non-THC cannabinoids to produce oils, and other derivatives including isolates of the highest quality, which will ultimately provide a competitive advantage starting with farmer, to extraction, to product development, through sales.  

About Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. and WFS Pharmagreen Inc.

WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is a wholly owned Canadian based subsidiary of Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., a publicly traded (OTC PINKS: PHBI) company.   Pharmagreen and its subsidiary are hemp companies that are becoming the largest producer of hemp plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally.  Pharmagreen’s mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ-free, disease-free and all genetically the same plantlets of hemp and other non-cannabis flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using low temperature storage for various cannabis and horticulture plants; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American hemp sector.  For further information on the company progress and its facilities please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. 

The OTC Markets or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management. 

Contact Information:
www.pharmagreen.ca
Tel: (702) 803-9404
Email: info@pharmagreen.ca




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pharmagreen Biotech Aims to Update Its Shareholders on Company Focus on CBD Hemp Industry CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: PHBI), a company specializing in the development of high quality tissue cultured starter plantlets, CBD oils, formulations and isolates from hemp …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Collection Sites Achieves Expansion into New York State with Agreement to Launch COVID-19 Testing ...
Brookfield Property Partners Acknowledges Brookfield Asset Management’s Privatization Proposal ...
Gold Lion Trenches a New Carlin-Type Oxidized Gold Discovery at Robber Gulch; Trench RG-TR-20-03 ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe