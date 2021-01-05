OraSure Technologies to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.



Dr. Tang is scheduled to speak on January 12, 2021, at approximately 2:50 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:50 PM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies’ web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investor Info link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies’ web site for 14 days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35224-o ....