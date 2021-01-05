 

vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo recently showcased the spectacular overseas performance of V-Appstore and revealed a variety of upcoming enhancements to the global vivo Developers Platform ecosystem at the vivo Developers Conference, which was held in Shenzhen last November. These announcements reflect the smartphone brand's stellar achievements across international markets and the innovative efforts made to facilitate more effective collaboration with application developers, allowing vivo to provide the ultimate smartphone experience to consumers by being the bridge between users and the digital world.

Flourishing in Overseas Markets

Having maintained remarkable business growth momentum in overseas markets despite global economic turbulence inflicted by the pandemic, vivo currently ranks among the top-five mobile phone manufacturers worldwide according to the Canalys Global Smartphone Market Q3 2020 Report and also commands leading smartphone market share in Indonesia and Thailand according to IDC and Counterpoint Q2 2020 data. vivo also recently announced its newfound status as the official partner of UEFA EURO 2020 and 2024 in lieu of additional market entries into six more countries in Europe.

Owing to the in-depth collaborative relationships formed with a multitude of ecosystem partners at home and abroad, vivo has established distribution channels across South-East Asia and Europe in more than 50 countries, combining for over 130 million overseas vivo device user accounts. Simultaneously, users of the international V-Appstore have exceeded 100 million registered accounts and attained 5.8 billion cumulative online downloads. "As early as 2014, vivo held a brand launch press conference in Thailand to announce our entry into overseas markets. The numbers we have listed can give you all an impression of the scale of our operations. Six years later, vivo has successfully transformed from a Chinese brand into a globalized brand," said Jia Liu, vivo Overseas Managing Director of Internet Business Operations, at the event.

The Wide Reach of V-Appstore

Since establishing its roots in global markets, vivo has deployed overseas versions of the V-Appstore to be localized and operated in their respective countries to maximize user compatibility. Overseas V-Appstore user demographics mainly revolve around students, professionals, civil servants and other high-value smartphone users. In the years since, vivo has built long-standing cooperation with head developers internationally to optimize their products and services within the vivo ecosystem.

