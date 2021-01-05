 

BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Its Newburgh, N.Y. Club

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Newburgh, N.Y. will open on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

“We’re excited to kick off the new year by bringing the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership to the community of Newburgh,” said Craig Lombardi, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh, N.Y. “The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming the Newburgh community when we open our doors later this month.”

BJ’s helps members save money and time by offering unbeatable value on everything they need for their family in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day grocery delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club.

The new club will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. The club will also offer the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s club in Newburgh is located at 410 Auto Park Place and will feature a BJ’s Gas onsite, helping members save every day on everything they need for their family and home.

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

  • Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.
  • Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.
  • Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.
  • Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Jan. 22, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $25. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $65. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases*.

Seite 1 von 2
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Its Newburgh, N.Y. Club BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Newburgh, N.Y. will open on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. “We’re excited to kick off the new year by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Majority of Americans Have Been Saving Up to Make the Holidays Special According to BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Annual Survey