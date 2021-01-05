BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Its Newburgh, N.Y. Club

“We’re excited to kick off the new year by bringing the convenience and value of a BJ’s membership to the community of Newburgh,” said Craig Lombardi, General Manager of BJ’s Wholesale Club in Newburgh, N.Y. “The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming the Newburgh community when we open our doors later this month.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Newburgh, N.Y. will open on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

BJ’s helps members save money and time by offering unbeatable value on everything they need for their family in an easy one-stop shop. Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, pick up in-club, same-day grocery delivery, delivery from BJs.com and shopping in-club.

The new club will feature an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials like paper products, cleaning products, diapers, pet supplies and more. The club will also offer the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members love with an exciting assortment of fashion for the family, seasonal items, toys, hot tech and a selection of local products.

BJ’s club in Newburgh is located at 410 Auto Park Place and will feature a BJ’s Gas onsite, helping members save every day on everything they need for their family and home.

BJ’s has implemented operational protocols to help promote a healthy and safe environment for members and team members including:

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures: BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use.

BJ’s has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures on top of the company’s already high standards. BJ’s is cleaning high-traffic surfaces with greater frequency and will provide additional sanitization supplies for member and team member use. Mask Requirement for Team Members and Members: BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields.

BJ’s team members and members will be required to wear masks unless they have a medical condition preventing them from doing so. BJ’s also provides additional PPE for specific positions, including gloves, safety glasses and face shields. Social Distancing: BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club.

BJ’s will encourage social distancing, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed throughout the club. Temperature Checks for Team Members: BJ’s will check the temperatures of team members as they report to work. If any team member registers an elevated temperature, they will not be able to enter and will be directed to return home and seek medical care, if necessary. BJ’s asks any team member who feels ill to stay home.

BJ’s is offering a limited time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Jan. 22, 2021. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $25. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for only $65. Plus, BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases*.