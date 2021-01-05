Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will make a formal presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will include an update on Enanta’s research and development programs and plans for 2021. A separate question and answer session will follow the presentation and will be webcast.

A live audio webcast will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for approximately 30 days.