 

Spotify Technology S.A. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

05.01.2021, 12:00  |  50   |   |   

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its fourth quarter 2020 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 before market open.

The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ420.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 320 million Monthly Active Users and 144 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 92 markets, and more than 60 million tracks including 1.9 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

