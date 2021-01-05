 

TRI Pointe Group Names Mark Sherman National Vice President of Land Development & Construction

The more than 30-year homebuilder operations veteran to provide key coast-to-coast resource for the company

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced the promotion of Mark Sherman to national vice president of land development and construction. Sherman brings more than 30 years of proven homebuilding operations experience to the newly created position, which has been established to further optimize operations and support companywide growth.

In his new role, Sherman will focus initially on land development schedule execution, construction cycle times and overall margin enhancement. He will work closely with Kevin Wilson, TRI Pointe Group’s national vice president of strategic sourcing and sustainability, whose teams will continue to maintain diligent focus on the company’s supply chain, strategic sourcing, and overall purchasing efforts as well as its company-wide sustainability initiatives.

“We are very excited about promoting Mark, who has been a valued team player since the inception of TRI Pointe and has been instrumental in our success for more than a decade,” said TRI Pointe Group President and COO Tom Mitchell. “Mark’s level of experience as well as his intimate knowledge of the company and leadership expertise will provide tremendous value as a resource to our operational teams across the company as we continue to pursue our growth and operational excellence initiatives.”

Sherman’s more than three decades of homebuilding operations experience include the past 11 years at TRI Pointe Homes in a vice president of operations role, most recently as senior vice president of operations for TRI Pointe Homes’ Southern California Division. Prior to joining TRI Pointe, he served 10 years as vice president of operations and South Bay area manager for William Lyon Homes after holding a similar position at Presley Homes for five years.

About TRI Pointe Group
Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay in Arizona, Pardee Homes in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes in Washington, Trendmaker Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34321023-f4b4-4172 ... 

