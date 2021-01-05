 

Medallion Commissions Life Cycle Assessment to Quantify Climate Change and Environmental Impact

globenewswire
05.01.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the engagement of Minviro Ltd, a UK-based global leader in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), to deliver an ISO-compliant gate-to-gate LCA model for the proprietary Medallion Monazite Process which extracts rare-earth elements (REE) from mineral sand monazite. Minviro will use data generated from the ongoing techno-economic assessment (TEA) of the Medallion Monazite Process which is anticipated to be delivered during Q1 2021.

Life Cycle Assessment is a widely accepted and robust numerical method used to quantify climate change and other environmental impacts for industrial processes, while identifying opportunities for impact reduction and process improvement.     

“Medallion has developed a disruptive and innovative process to deliver REEs with the minimum environmental and carbon footprint,” said Mark Saxon President & CEO. “Seeking the most efficient use of raw materials, energy and reagents is the fundamental basis of our engineering efforts and stands Medallion Monazite Process apart from peers. Our ability to utilize the best technology at optimal sites provides an attractive opportunity to maximize profitability and minimize environmental impact. We are incorporating this thinking into all of our supply chain conversations and partnerships.”  

Dr Robert Pell, Founder & Director of Minviro further states, REE production has a legacy of social and environmental impacts. As REE demand grows in line with renewable energy and EV uptake, it is important that steps are taken to measure and mitigate the environmental impact of producing these essential elements. Delivery of an LCA is a central part of this process for the battery and EV industries as it provides customers with the necessary data to measure their impact, compare process or supplier scenarios and optimize the environmental performance of projects.”

The Medallion Monazite Process does not require additional mining to produce REEs, utilizes a high-grade by-product mineral that typically goes to waste, makes use of Process Intensification design practice that maximizes energy and reagent re-use, and produces zero liquid waste output. The climate change and other environmental impact benefits of the process will be quantified by the LCA. As the Medallion Monazite Process is both scalable and transferable it can be implemented at ideal locations and scales to maximize profitability and minimize the carbon dioxide impact of long-distance feedstock and reagent transport.   

