SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize (“GBT/Tokenize) is developing new methods for health analysis based on its Kirlian Electrophotography research. GBT/Toeknize is developing a set of methods and algorithms to analyze imaging made by Kirlian Electrophotography.



Kirlian photography introduces a series of techniques that are based on the phenomenon known as electrical coronal discharge. Images that are produced using these techniques present a colorful so-called aura. Although not scientifically proven, some believe that these images can be interpreted to analyze health conditions. GBT/Tokenize reiterates that the claim that a medical conclusion can be reached based on analysis of the image (whether through AI or in person) has not been scientifically established. GBT/Tokenize is performing open research from a technological point of view, which cannot be considered medical research or portrayed to be as such.