NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a personal observatory - rather a portable personal observatory – would be wonderful! How good it would be for people if they could convert their smartphone into an observatory that would help them study the world around them. That's too good to be true, but it is possible with a Starscope monocular Review. This instrument helps create optimal viewing when outdoor. Whether the user is camping or hunting, the device is capable of giving the user a virtual experience of nature. Every object - whether it is a bird or plant – will appear so close that it would seem as if they can be touched.

Monoculars are refracting telescopes that can magnify distant objects. It is basic physics. In layman's language, a monocular is a miniature telescope that is small in size but does not compromise on the quality of the images. The only difference is the size. While some monoculars are as small as a human thumb, others can be as long as a fountain pen.

Starscope monocular Review is compatible with smartphones. It has a zoom lens and is a popular device with professional photographers and trekkers. The lens of Starscope is equal to or more than the photo and zoom quality of some of the well known and expensive brands available. In fact, the product offers a lot of professional photography functions at a reasonable price. The device is compatible with Apple and Android smartphones. It just has to be attached to the smartphone's camera to be able to shoot distant objects using its 10x feature.

As can be seen on the sales page of Starscope monocular Review, users are all praises for this gadget as they have been able to shoot objects that they were hitherto unable to shoot – like shooting wildlife from a distance on a safari. Some users call this gadget a telescope that they attached to their smartphone to shoot images of the moon. An example image posted by one user showed the craters on the moon shot using the Starscope monocular attached to an iPhone. On the review page of the website, there is a testimonial by Jack Crandall of New York who says" I used to carry all my bulky, heavy camera gear with me on trips. I was afraid to leave them in my hotel room because they might get stolen. Now I take the Starscope Monocular Review with me and I carry everything in my pocket!" There are more reviews where users talk about the high quality of the lens, its small size, the quality of the pictures, precision and sharpness.

The device comes with a zoom capacity of 10x, the ability to shoot sharp images with minimal distortion. It is water and fog proof. The lens has a protective coating and the features are comparable to any expensive telescope or DSLR camera. Some models come with a tripod for stabilizing. However, it appears that the tripod that is to be purchased separately.

REPORT IN THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE: https://www.starscopemonocular.com/

The device is easy to use. After attaching it to the camera of the smartphone, it has to be placed at eye level, after which the ocular lens is twisted for comfort and better vision. This will eliminate all external light. Next, the focus is to be adjusted till the image appears to be clear and sharp. Cleaning is also easy. The lens brush available with the device can be used to clean it or the user can also use a microfiber cloth. Please note that this device is a monocular that can also be used without a smartphone to view objects at a distance of upto 50 miles.

Starscope monocular Review is sold by Thinknix Enterprises Limited, a company that brings the most innovative technology to users. It employs a team of designers to create high end devices at reasonable prices. Further, the company clarifies that it does not source or manufacture the device from Chinese factories.

This optical device is a necessity for every person who is an outdoor lover, travels a lot, a trekker or even a sports enthusiast who loves watching live matches in the stadium. It magnifies the images so that the user can experience everything as if they are very close. The compactness of the device make is easy to carry. The best part is the BAK4 prism that is used in this device. BAK4 is used in all high end monoculars, binoculars and telescopes.

Official Website: https://www.starscopemonocular.com/

Contact Starscope Monocular: 
By Email: support@starscopemonocular.com
By Phone: United States & Canada: 855 288 4558
United Kingdom & Ireland: 033081 80844
Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5684



