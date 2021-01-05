DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Paul
|Last name(s):
|Decraemer
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|7C Solarparken AG
b) LEI
|529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QW68
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.6 EUR
|16113.80 EUR
|4.6 EUR
|9200.00 EUR
|4.6 EUR
|23000.00 EUR
|4.6 EUR
|368.00 EUR
|4.6 EUR
|1996.40 EUR
|4.6 EUR
|43258.40 EUR
|4.66 EUR
|18262.54 EUR
|4.65961 EUR
|731.56 EUR
|4.65856 EUR
|2329.28 EUR
|4.65768 EUR
|2454.60 EUR
|4.65695 EUR
|2514.75 EUR
|4.65691 EUR
|149.02 EUR
|4.65646 EUR
|1862.58 EUR
|4.65616 EUR
|1396.85 EUR
|4.65613 EUR
|135.03 EUR
|4.65612 EUR
|46.56 EUR
|4.65592 EUR
|1014.99 EUR
|4.65236 EUR
|46523.60 EUR
|4.65226 EUR
|3419.41 EUR
|4.65225 EUR
|511.75 EUR
|4.65218 EUR
|2507.53 EUR
|4.65212 EUR
|2507.49 EUR
|4.65167 EUR
|23258.35 EUR
|4.65167 EUR
|223.28 EUR
|4.65154 EUR
|8912.35 EUR
|4.65148 EUR
|4651.48 EUR
|4.65146 EUR
|1860.58 EUR
|4.65143 EUR
|2604.80 EUR
|4.65141 EUR
|2125.69 EUR
|4.6514 EUR
|976.79 EUR
|4.65131 EUR
|8623.53 EUR
