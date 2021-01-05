 

DGAP-DD 7C Solarparken AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.01.2021, 12:22   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2021 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Decraemer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
7C Solarparken AG

b) LEI
529900SUURYOXKCQ6Z90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QW68

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.6 EUR 16113.80 EUR
4.6 EUR 9200.00 EUR
4.6 EUR 23000.00 EUR
4.6 EUR 368.00 EUR
4.6 EUR 1996.40 EUR
4.6 EUR 43258.40 EUR
4.66 EUR 18262.54 EUR
4.65961 EUR 731.56 EUR
4.65856 EUR 2329.28 EUR
4.65768 EUR 2454.60 EUR
4.65695 EUR 2514.75 EUR
4.65691 EUR 149.02 EUR
4.65646 EUR 1862.58 EUR
4.65616 EUR 1396.85 EUR
4.65613 EUR 135.03 EUR
4.65612 EUR 46.56 EUR
4.65592 EUR 1014.99 EUR
4.65236 EUR 46523.60 EUR
4.65226 EUR 3419.41 EUR
4.65225 EUR 511.75 EUR
4.65218 EUR 2507.53 EUR
4.65212 EUR 2507.49 EUR
4.65167 EUR 23258.35 EUR
4.65167 EUR 223.28 EUR
4.65154 EUR 8912.35 EUR
4.65148 EUR 4651.48 EUR
4.65146 EUR 1860.58 EUR
4.65143 EUR 2604.80 EUR
4.65141 EUR 2125.69 EUR
4.6514 EUR 976.79 EUR
4.65131 EUR 8623.53 EUR
Disclaimer

