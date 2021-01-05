 

Generation Bio to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 12:30  |  49   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that the company will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff McDonough, M.D., will provide an overview of the company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2021.

Generation Bio this week announced a scientific milestone with the first demonstration of a non-viral gene therapy platform enabling human factor VIII expression in mice with hemophilia A. Mean levels of factor VIII reached 23% of normal levels.

The company also announced data confirming successful translation of the company’s liver-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system into non-human primates. Together, the data support the advancement of Generation Bio’s lead program in hemophilia A into IND-enabling studies.

Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
Time: 2:50-3:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the company presentation and Q&A session will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com

Contact:

Investors 
Maren Killackey
Generation Bio
mkillackey@generationbio.com
541-646-2420

Media 
Alicia Webb
Generation Bio
awebb@generationbio.com
847-254-4275

Stephanie Simon 
Ten Bridge Communications
stephanie@tenbridgecommunications.com
617-581-9333


Generation Bio to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, announced today that the company will present at the virtual 39th Annual …

