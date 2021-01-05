 

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in January

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.01.2021, 12:30  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in January

05.01.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor Conferences in January

- Management Provides Update on Timing of Data for IMU-838 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis -

NEW YORK, January 5, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced management's participation in the following investor conferences in January:

- January 11-14: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at the conference. Beginning January 11, at 6:00 am ET, the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- January 11-14: 39th Annual J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference. Glenn Whaley, Vice President Finance, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer of Immunic, will attend the conference.

Management will be hosting virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting, please contact: Jessica Breu at jessica.breu@imux.com.

Management also provided an update on the phase 2, investigator-sponsored proof-of-concept clinical trial for IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), being conducted at the Mayo Clinic. The single-arm, open label, exploratory study, for which Immunic is providing the study medication, planned to enroll 30 patients with PSC, aged 18 to 75 years, who receive 30 mg of IMU-838 once daily for a period of six months. Together with the investigators, Immunic determined to readout data from the 18 patients who were enrolled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, as patients with PSC are considered high risk for COVID-19 infections and are advised to avoid the unnecessary social contacts required in a clinical trial. Immunic currently expects the data to be available during the first quarter of 2021, instead of in the fourth quarter of 2020, as previously announced. This delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on those clinical sites conducting the trial.

