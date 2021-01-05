 

B&W Environmental Awarded $10 Million Contract to Supply Advanced Ash Handling System

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will design and supply advanced ash-handling equipment to a U.S. power plant customer. The contract is valued at more than $10 million.

The project scope includes the design and supply of eight innovative, patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff Submerged Grind Conveyors (SGC), a transfer conveyor, blowers and other equipment.

As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implements new effluent limitation guidelines (ELG) and combustion residuals (CCR) requirements, B&W Environmental’s SGC systems offer plant owners an affordable and reliable option to manage ash and protect the environment.

“We’re seeing significant demand for our SGC technology from plant owners looking to comply with new environmental standards,” said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our advanced ash handling system offers a simplified, flexible design for effective bottom ash transport and dewatering, and eliminates the need for ash ponds altogether.”

B&W Environmental’s SGC is strategically designed and sized so that it doesn’t require the removal or displacement of bottom ash hoppers or slag tanks, ash gates, clinker grinders, transfer enclosures and other existing equipment. Installation can be accelerated to save time at a lower cost than other bottom ash conveyance systems.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design and supply ash-handling equipment for a U.S. power plant. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

