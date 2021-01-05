 

Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 12:30  |  59   |   |   

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wire-free, over-the-air, power-at-a-distance charging technology, today announced it has completed an offering of shares of its common stock, pursuant to an at-the-market equity program described in a prospectus supplement dated Sept. 15, 2020 and filed with the SEC. After deducting commissions and other estimated expenses, net proceeds to Energous were approximately $38.8 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. B. Riley Securities, Inc., Roth Capital Partners, LLC, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc. acted as sales agents for the program, which commenced on Sept. 30, 2020 and was completed on Dec. 23, 2020. In total, approximately 18.9 million shares of common stock were sold at a weighted average stock price of $2.12. The Company is no longer offering shares of Common Stock under this program.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail, and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas, and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 230 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." Examples of our forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about our intended use of proceeds of the recently-completed equity offering and executing on our intended growth strategy. While we have based our forward-looking statements in this release on our current expectations, the information on which those expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; timing and amount of new revenues; our dependence on an exclusive component provider for WattUp technology for sales and distribution; our ability to find and maintain development partners and licensees; market acceptance of our technology; competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis” sections of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any that statement is based.

Energous Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wire-free, over-the-air, power-at-a-distance charging technology, today announced it has completed an offering of shares of its common stock, pursuant to an at-the-market …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
17.12.20
Energous Corporation Grants Inducement Restricted Stock Units to New Employees
15.12.20
Gokhale Method Receives FCC Approval for New WattUp-enabled PostureTracker Wearable Device

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
50
interessanter Wert mit Zukunft?