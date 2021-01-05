Half-yearly Achievement Report on Kering Share Quotations Liquidity Mandate
Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering (Paris:KER) to Rothschild & Cie Banque, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2020:
- 0 Share
- €50.187.988,00
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2020:
- 3.325 Shares
- €48.411.230,47
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2019, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €15.9 billion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005491/en/
