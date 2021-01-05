 

Metacrine Initiates Phase 2a Combination Trial of MET409 with Empagliflozin in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and NASH

Trial Designed to Evaluate Potential of FXR-Based Combination Therapy in a Growing Segment of NASH Patient Population with Significant Unmet Needs

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that the first patient has been treated in the company’s Phase 2a trial evaluating MET409 (50 mg) in combination with empagliflozin (Jardiance), a sodium-glucose cotransport-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, in patients with both type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). T2DM and NASH co-exist in many patients, with abnormal liver fat content seen in up to approximately 70% of patients with T2DM and biopsy-proven NASH in up to approximately 25% of patients.

“NASH is a multifactorial liver disease associated with a number of co-morbidities, including type 2 diabetes,” said Eric J. Lawitz, M.D., vice president of scientific and research development at The Texas Liver Institute, clinical professor of medicine at the University of Texas Health San Antonio and primary investigator for the Phase 2a trial. “Even though patients with T2DM are perceived to have a more aggressive form of NASH and fibrosis, there has been a lack of innovative treatments for these patients. I am encouraged by MET409’s monotherapy clinical data in patients with NASH, as well as its potential to combine with a SGLT2 inhibitor. I look forward to evaluating MET409 in this combination, potentially enabling its clinical use in the future.”

Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated a differentiated and improved therapeutic profile in the clinic. MET409, Metacrine’s lead product candidate, is a once-daily, orally administered FXR agonist that is being evaluated as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy for the treatment of NASH. In a 12-week trial in patients with NASH, MET409 (50 mg) achieved approximately 38% mean relative liver fat reduction and was associated with a 16% overall pruritus rate, with no discontinuations due to pruritus, and a 7% LDL-cholesterol increase, findings that are favorable and perceived as class-leading for FXR agonists.

