Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vistin Pharma ASA Mandatory notification of trade Magnus Tolleshaug, Commercial Director of Vistin Pharma ASA, and a primary insider, has on 5th of January 2021 purchased 10 000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at an average price of NOK 17.30 per share. Following this purchase Magnus Tolleshaug holds …



