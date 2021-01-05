Vistin Pharma ASA Mandatory notification of trade
Magnus Tolleshaug, Commercial Director of Vistin Pharma ASA, and a primary insider, has on 5th of January 2021 purchased 10 000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at an average price of NOK
17.30 per share. Following this purchase Magnus Tolleshaug holds 20 000 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.
