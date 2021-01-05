 

SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To access the live webcast of SpringWorks’ presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at https://ir.springworkstx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on SpringWorks’ website for a limited time following the conference.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics
SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kim Diamond
Phone: 203-561-1646
Email: kdiamond@springworkstx.com


