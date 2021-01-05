 

ITT Names Mark Macaluso Head of Investor Relations

ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced the appointment of Mark Macaluso as vice president of investor relations. In this role, Macaluso will lead the development and execution of ITT’s global investor relations strategy and serve as the Company’s primary liaison with its shareholders and the investment community.

Macaluso joins ITT from Honeywell, where he spent more than 12 years in various financial leadership positions, most recently serving as vice president of financial planning and analysis for one of Honeywell’s four strategic business groups. Previously, Macaluso served for five years as vice president of investor relations at Honeywell where he led the company’s investor relations strategy for several transformational events. Macaluso was recognized by Institutional Investor for three consecutive years as the top investor relations officer in his sector. Macaluso also held corporate development and M&A roles at Honeywell earlier in his career.

Prior to Honeywell, Macaluso worked in the transaction services advisory group at PricewaterhouseCoopers and the assurance practice at KPMG. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The Company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion.

