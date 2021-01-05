View more of the open road with Garmin’s latest RV GPS navigator

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the latest and largest addition to its RV-specific GPS navigator series – the RV 1090 . With a new 10-inch high-resolution, edge-to-edge touchscreen display, the RV 1090 allows travelers to see the most important information along their route more clearly than ever before. With both portrait and landscape-view options, the bright screen of the RV 1090 can accommodate an RV or towable trailer.

View more of the open road with Garmin's RV 1090 GPS navigator (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The extra-large display of the RV 1090 makes it easy for travelers to see the navigation details that matter most on their journey,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re headed through your favorite national park with family or embarking on a cross-country adventure, drivers will now have a sharp, responsive display tailored for RV vacations.”

Ready for Adventure

The RV 1090 provides all the core RV-related navigation features from legacy Garmin RV navigators, including custom RV routing1 that takes into account the size and weight of the camper or trailer to find an appropriate route option, as well as road warnings that allow users to foresee upcoming hazards including sharp curves and steep grades. Sightseeing is made easy with a preloaded directory of RV Parks and Services and Tripadvisor traveler ratings. Users can also take advantage of preloaded travel content that includes Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA, iOverlander, a directory of U.S. national parks, Foursquare points of interest, and street maps for North America.2

Convenience on the Road

Additionally, travelers can benefit from other RV 1090 features that add convenience and encourage safer driving. This includes Bluetooth hands-free calling3 and a revamped Garmin voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “OK Garmin,” so drivers will be able to organically speak to the RV 1090 while keeping their hands on the steering wheel. Built-in Wi-Fi allows the navigator to perform map and software updates without connecting to a computer.