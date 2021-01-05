 

View more of the open road with Garmin’s latest RV GPS navigator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 13:00  |  70   |   |   

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the latest and largest addition to its RV-specific GPS navigator series – the RV 1090. With a new 10-inch high-resolution, edge-to-edge touchscreen display, the RV 1090 allows travelers to see the most important information along their route more clearly than ever before. With both portrait and landscape-view options, the bright screen of the RV 1090 can accommodate an RV or towable trailer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005106/en/

View more of the open road with Garmin's RV 1090 GPS navigator (Graphic: Business Wire)

View more of the open road with Garmin's RV 1090 GPS navigator (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The extra-large display of the RV 1090 makes it easy for travelers to see the navigation details that matter most on their journey,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re headed through your favorite national park with family or embarking on a cross-country adventure, drivers will now have a sharp, responsive display tailored for RV vacations.”

Ready for Adventure

The RV 1090 provides all the core RV-related navigation features from legacy Garmin RV navigators, including custom RV routing1 that takes into account the size and weight of the camper or trailer to find an appropriate route option, as well as road warnings that allow users to foresee upcoming hazards including sharp curves and steep grades. Sightseeing is made easy with a preloaded directory of RV Parks and Services and Tripadvisor traveler ratings. Users can also take advantage of preloaded travel content that includes Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA, iOverlander, a directory of U.S. national parks, Foursquare points of interest, and street maps for North America.2

Convenience on the Road

Additionally, travelers can benefit from other RV 1090 features that add convenience and encourage safer driving. This includes Bluetooth hands-free calling3 and a revamped Garmin voice assistant option that simplifies startup commands to “OK Garmin,” so drivers will be able to organically speak to the RV 1090 while keeping their hands on the steering wheel. Built-in Wi-Fi allows the navigator to perform map and software updates without connecting to a computer.

Seite 1 von 3
Garmin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

View more of the open road with Garmin’s latest RV GPS navigator Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the latest and largest addition to its RV-specific GPS navigator series – the RV 1090. With a new 10-inch high-resolution, edge-to-edge touchscreen display, the RV 1090 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Garmin Autoland honored with Top Flight Award from Aviation International News
13:00 Uhr
Garmin acquires leading provider of emergency monitoring and response services
16.12.20
Garmin and FltPlan.com introduce new AeroData runway analysis service for operators in business aviation
15.12.20
Garmin introduces safety-enhancing Smart Rudder Bias technology for select twin-engine piston aircraft
09.12.20
Garmin Autoland honored as one of 2020’s greatest innovations by Popular Science

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?