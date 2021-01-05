Myovant Sciences Announces U.S. Availability of ORGOVYX for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

“Myovant has been focused on ensuring access to ORGOVYX for men with advanced prostate cancer as quickly as possible following approval, and we are delighted to announce that it is now available,” said David Marek, chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “As part of our commitment to redefine care for women and for men, this is a critical step as we work to bring about a new standard of care for men with advanced prostate cancer.”

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that ORGOVYX (relugolix), the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, is now available through authorized specialty distributors.

ORGOVYX was approved by the FDA on December 18, 2020. Myovant is committed to ensuring that men in the U.S. who are prescribed ORGOVYX can achieve fair and timely access and receive the support they may need throughout their treatment journey. As part of this commitment, Myovant has launched the ORGOVYX Support Program which provides insurance verifications, prior authorizations, copay support for commercially-insured patients, free trial for up to two months of therapy, and patient assistance for qualifying uninsured patients. For more information, please contact 833-ORGOVYX (833-674-6899), 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday–Friday.

About ORGOVYX (relugolix)

ORGOVYX (relugolix) is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. As a GnRH antagonist, ORGOVYX blocks the GnRH receptor and reduces production of testicular testosterone, a hormone known to stimulate the growth of prostate cancer.

Indication

ORGOVYX is approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Select Important Safety Information

Androgen deprivation therapy, such as ORGOVYX, may prolong the QT/QTc interval. Providers should consider whether the benefits of androgen deprivation therapy outweigh the potential risks in patients with congenital long QT syndrome, congestive heart failure, or frequent electrolyte abnormalities and in patients taking drugs known to prolong the QT interval. Electrolyte abnormalities should be corrected. Consider periodic monitoring of electrocardiograms and electrolytes.