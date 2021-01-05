 

Myovant Sciences Announces U.S. Availability of ORGOVYX for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 12:58  |  68   |   |   

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that ORGOVYX (relugolix), the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, is now available through authorized specialty distributors.

“Myovant has been focused on ensuring access to ORGOVYX for men with advanced prostate cancer as quickly as possible following approval, and we are delighted to announce that it is now available,” said David Marek, chief executive officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “As part of our commitment to redefine care for women and for men, this is a critical step as we work to bring about a new standard of care for men with advanced prostate cancer.”

ORGOVYX was approved by the FDA on December 18, 2020. Myovant is committed to ensuring that men in the U.S. who are prescribed ORGOVYX can achieve fair and timely access and receive the support they may need throughout their treatment journey. As part of this commitment, Myovant has launched the ORGOVYX Support Program which provides insurance verifications, prior authorizations, copay support for commercially-insured patients, free trial for up to two months of therapy, and patient assistance for qualifying uninsured patients. For more information, please contact 833-ORGOVYX (833-674-6899), 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday–Friday.

About ORGOVYX (relugolix)
ORGOVYX (relugolix) is the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. As a GnRH antagonist, ORGOVYX blocks the GnRH receptor and reduces production of testicular testosterone, a hormone known to stimulate the growth of prostate cancer.

For full prescribing information, including patient information, please click here.

Indication

ORGOVYX is approved for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Select Important Safety Information

Androgen deprivation therapy, such as ORGOVYX, may prolong the QT/QTc interval. Providers should consider whether the benefits of androgen deprivation therapy outweigh the potential risks in patients with congenital long QT syndrome, congestive heart failure, or frequent electrolyte abnormalities and in patients taking drugs known to prolong the QT interval. Electrolyte abnormalities should be corrected. Consider periodic monitoring of electrocardiograms and electrolytes.

Seite 1 von 4
Myovant Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myovant Sciences Announces U.S. Availability of ORGOVYX for the Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men, today announced that ORGOVYX (relugolix), the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
WeedMD Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Board Appointment
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no ...
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Fortinet to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Myovant Sciences Appoints Industry Veteran David Marek as Chief Executive Officer
28.12.20
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in Oncology and Women’s Health
18.12.20
Myovant Sciences Announces FDA Approval of ORGOVYX (relugolix), the First and Only Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for Advanced Prostate Cancer
16.12.20
Myovant Sciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
43
Myovant Sciences Kauf 01.04.2020