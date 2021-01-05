Lands’ End Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with a fireside chat presentation at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.



The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://investors.landsend.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website prior to the webcast.