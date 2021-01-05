 

Lands’ End Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with a fireside chat presentation at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website prior to the webcast.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Contacts:

Lands' End, Inc.
James Gooch
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com


