Gift of Life Donor Program Leads U.S. in Organ Donation for 13th Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 13 th consecutive year , Gift of Life Donor Program leads the nation in the most organ donors among all 58 U.S. Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO). Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of its community, Gift of Life has coordinated the most organ donors in the nation every year since 2008.

The federally designated OPO, headquartered in Philadelphia, coordinated life-saving gifts from 619 organ donors in 2020, resulting in 1,621 organs transplanted. Gift of Life's annual donation rate, 55 organ donors-per-million-population, is among the highest in the world.

"Gift of Life Donor Program steadfastly advanced its life-saving mission, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gift of Life President and CEO Howard M. Nathan. "This is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our staff, the commitment of our hospital partners and the inspiring generosity of our donors and donor families. Our compassionate community is the most generous in the nation, choosing to save lives and support families despite their grief and the many challenges of this past year." Zach, a 5-year-old who received a life-saving heart transplant during the pandemic, and his mother Sarah, express appreciation for his new heart: https://www.donors1.org/gift-of-life-update-zach-sarahs-story/

Gift of Life also recovered life-enhancing tissues from 2,295 donors, including 1,385 musculoskeletal donors and 1,726 cornea donors. These donations can benefit more than 110,000 people, with bone donations for orthopedic and sports injuries, skin donations to heal burn patients and for reconstructive surgery, heart valve donations to repair life-threatening defects and corneas to provide the gift of sight. In this video, Alex Cummings talks about how cornea donation restored her vision and her independence: https://youtu.be/sueWEa_SJGk

Life-saving Mission Continues During Pandemic

In a year that brought major disruptions to people's daily lives and widespread uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Gift of Life team rapidly adapted to new challenges by implementing COVID-19 testing for donors, adapting procedures and communications with hospitals and families, and securing personal protective equipment (PPE) for its frontline clinical team to ensure its life-saving mission continued. The OPO also found special ways to support its clinical partners and hospital colleagues, providing PPE, care packages and meals, and donating ventilators to treat coronavirus patients.